SAT quashes SEBI’s ban on key roles for ZEE’s Goenka

October 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday set aside an order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. CEO Punit Goenka from holding any key managerial position in the media house or any other company over allegations that he and his father -- Zee founder Subhash Chandra -- had siphoned off company funds.

However, the SAT directed Mr. Goenka to cooperate with SEBI in its investigation.

The SAT order clears the decks for Mr. Goenka to resume the helm at ZEEL, which has been trying to consummate a planned merger with the Sony Group’s Indian unit since 2021.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had In August approved the merger, which aims to create a $10 billion company.

Mr. Goenka had challenged the SEBI order passed in August 2023. The markets regulator had at the time asked its officials to complete the investigation into Mr. Chandra and Mr, Goenka and their role in the alleged diversion of company funds within eight months.

The markets regulator had alleged that the promoters of ZEEL had moved funds out of the company and routed them back through layered and circuitous transactions.

SEBI had also barred Mr. Chandra and Mr. Goenka from holding any key managerial positions till the completion of the probe. The father-son duo are accused of abusing their positions for alleged personal financial gains, a claim which both of them have disputed.

ZEEL said in a statement that Mr. Goenka would cooperate with the regulator in any further investigation.

(With inputs from Reuters)

