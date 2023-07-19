ADVERTISEMENT

Sat Pal Bhanoo appointed LIC MD

July 19, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sat Pal Bhanoo, Additional Zonal Manager (in-charge) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s zonal office in Bhopal, has been appointed as the insurance behemoth’s managing director.

Mr. Bhanoo has been appointed as Managing Director vice Siddhartha Mohanty, who is presently serving as chairperson, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office and up to the date of his superannuation on December 31, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Mr. Bhanoo’s appointment follows a Government of India notification on Wednesday, LIC said in a stock exchange filing.

On June 6, post an interface with seven candidates, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) had recommended Mr. Bhanoo for the post of MD, for the vacancy that arose on April 29 consequent to Mr. Mohanty taking charge as chairperson of LIC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US