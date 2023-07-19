Sat Pal Bhanoo appointed LIC MD

July 19, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sat Pal Bhanoo, Additional Zonal Manager (in-charge) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s zonal office in Bhopal, has been appointed as the insurance behemoth’s managing director.

Mr. Bhanoo has been appointed as Managing Director vice Siddhartha Mohanty, who is presently serving as chairperson, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office and up to the date of his superannuation on December 31, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Mr. Bhanoo’s appointment follows a Government of India notification on Wednesday, LIC said in a stock exchange filing.

On June 6, post an interface with seven candidates, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) had recommended Mr. Bhanoo for the post of MD, for the vacancy that arose on April 29 consequent to Mr. Mohanty taking charge as chairperson of LIC.