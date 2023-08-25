Saraswat Cooperative Bank to sell LIC products under bancassurance tie-up 

August 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Mumbai-headquartered Saraswat Cooperative Bank have entered into a partnership under which the bank will sell the insurance major’s products.

The partnership is part of efforts to increase penetration of life insurance through the bancassurance channel, LIC said. The largest urban cooperative bank in the country, Saraswat Cooperative Bank, with a network comprising 294 branches across six States, caters to more than two million customers, the State-owned life insurer said in a release on Friday.

LIC said it has insurance products for all segments of society, from annuity, ULIP, term insurance to savings plans. Its close ended guaranteed benefit plan Dhan Vriddhi, for those aged 90 days to 60 years, is available till September 30.