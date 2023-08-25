HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saraswat Cooperative Bank to sell LIC products under bancassurance tie-up 

August 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Mumbai-headquartered Saraswat Cooperative Bank have entered into a partnership under which the bank will sell the insurance major’s products.

The partnership is part of efforts to increase penetration of life insurance through the bancassurance channel, LIC said. The largest urban cooperative bank in the country, Saraswat Cooperative Bank, with a network comprising 294 branches across six States, caters to more than two million customers, the State-owned life insurer said in a release on Friday.

LIC said it has insurance products for all segments of society, from annuity, ULIP, term insurance to savings plans. Its close ended guaranteed benefit plan Dhan Vriddhi, for those aged 90 days to 60 years, is available till September 30.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.