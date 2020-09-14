Saptagir, Jubilant in Remdesvir pact

Saptagir Laboratories has entered into an agreement with Jubilant Generics to manufacture intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for the intravenously-administered Remdesivir that has been approved for emergency use in COVID-19 patients.

Its WHO GMP-certified sterile drug product manufacturing plant in Hyderabad will make the drug, said Saptagir Laboratories.

Describing the partnership with Jubilant Life Sciences firm as timely and in line with the strategic growth plans being pursued, Saptagir Laboratories MD Shilpa Reddy said “our foray into bulk drug manufacturing will open new revenue streams.”

“We have had several successes in product development in molecules previously manufactured only in China. This partnership meets the need of our multinational customers who approve India as a strong second source for products beyond China,” said Mahesh Reddy, chairman, Saptagir Group.

The focus is to get USFDA certification for the ₹75-crore plant and develop strong partnerships to operate at the 500 KL capacity in coming few years, a release said.

Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral drug developed by Gilead Sciences, for which the U.S. firm entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with many companies in India, including Jubilant Life Sciences, for distribution to 127 countries.

Saptagir Group, which is into chemicals, pharmaceuticals, real estate and venture capital funding, is the largest manufacturer of camphor in India. It also makes several other aromatic ingredients that serve flavour and fragrance manufacturers in the world. A slew of new aroma products are under development at the research and development facility in Hyderabad that will allow further increase the depth of product portfolio, the release said. The Group had last fiscal invested ₹50 crore in its specialty chemical plant at Andhra Pradesh to increase the capacity by additional 25% to 30,000 MT.