SAP’s Bawa gets global role as Chief Revenue Officer

January 12, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
SAP on Friday elevated Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, to a global role as the Chief Revenue Officer, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

In his new role, Mr. Bawa would be responsible for driving the growth and adoption of SAP BTP across the globe, including SAP’s artificial intelligence, data and analytics, automation, and integration, the German tech major said in a statement.

“Kulmeet has extensive experience helping businesses create new opportunities through cloud transformation, optimizing their data, and innovating with Business AI,’‘ said Claudio Muruzabal, Chief Business Officer, SAP

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Bawa noted, “SAP and our customers are going through a critical transformation and have a unique opportunity to redefine how successful businesses run. I am incredibly excited to apply everything I’ve learned in our Indian business in a global field, and to continue to contribute to customer transformation journeys around the world.”

A technology leader with two decades of experience across Asia, Mr. Bawa joined SAP India in 2020. Under his leadership SAP India became one of the company’s fastest-growing global markets, with a focus on some of the subcontinent’s most transformative organisations, including the 50 Indian unicorns which run on SAP today, according to the release.

Mr. Bawa would continue to serve in his current role through February, during which time a new leader for SAP India will be announced.

