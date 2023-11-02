SAP to equip developers with generative AI capabilities

November 02, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - ,Bengaluru

German multinational software company SAP SE has announced a comprehensive series of generative AI capabilities and advancements aimed at empowering developers of all skill levels to supercharge their businesses in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). “Today’s dynamic technology and business landscape means every developer needs to be an AI developer,” said Juergen Mueller, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

He was speaking at SAP TechEd, an annual event that brought together developers, implementers, enterprise architects, IT leaders, partners, analysts and global tech media in Bengaluru. “The innovations we are launching at SAP TechEd, from AI-infused pro-code tools to a one-stop shop to create generative AI extensions and applications on SAP Business Technology Platform, support the developers at the heart of the AI revolution and provide them with resources they need to transform the way businesses run,” he explained. As organisations aim to derive business value from generative AI, effective collaboration between professional and citizen developers was essential, he noted. To address the changing customer requirements, the software firm is unveiling SAP Build Code solutions, to streamline cooperation with business experts who use the low-code SAP Build solutions. Uniquely built for SAP applications and the SAP ecosystem, SAP Build Code solutions offer AI-powered productivity tools for developers and are optimised for Java and JavaScript development, Mr. Mueller said.

According to him, the rapid pace of technological innovation has driven up global demand for skilled developers and SAP is increasing learning opportunities in tandem. As part of a commitment to upskill two million professionals by 2025 and complement free AI learning content already available, SAP unveiled new role-based certification and free learning resources for back-end developers using the ABAP (a high-level programming language created by the German tech firm) Cloud development model.

With SAP joining the Stanford HAI (Institute for Human-Centered AI) Corporate Affiliate Programme, SAP researchers and engineers will now be able to work with the Stanford academic community, research faculty and students on the intersection of generative AI and business.