SAP, Microsoft to train up to 75,000 Indian women in technology every year

12 August 2021 20:25 IST

SAP and Microsoft in a joint initiative would train 60,000 to 75,000 women every year in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, web design, and digital marketing.

To this end, the companies have set up a joint skilling programme — TechSaksham — which is aimed at enabling digital equity and also empowering young women students from underserved communities in the country to build careers in technology.

As a precursor, TechSaksham would collaborate with state collegiate education departments and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to train 1,500 teachers who would in turn serve as faculty members, said SAP and Microsoft in a joint statement.

