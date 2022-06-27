SAP forays into Metaverse to accelerate Cloud adoption in India

Bengaluru

SAP, an enterprise application software and cloud solutions provider, has announced its foray into Metaverse to accelerate its cloud adoption journey for Indian enterprises.

Designed to engage ‘digital-first audiences,’ the interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform would enable customers across phases of their digital transformation, the company said.

Kulmeet Bawa, president & managing director, SAP Indian Subcontinent said, “Metaverse is a representation of the current experience economy that provides an experiential platform like never-before. By leveraging it, we hope to revolutionise various elements of our customer experience and build a network of sustainable cloud companies within a truly digital universe.”

SAP has been applying digital twin technology — virtual replicas of existing structures, capital goods and industry processes — to help customers gain insight into and predict real scenarios, as per a company communique.

“Now by expanding into Metaverse, SAP aims to introduce measures to support digital B2B services such as the state-of-art technologies like Rise with SAP, SAP’s Digital Core, Procurement, Customer and People Experience solutions,” it said.

On the Metaverse experience platform, existing and prospective customers would be able to create their own digital avatars with a front row view of how they can speed up their cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives.