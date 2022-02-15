Sansad TV’s YouTube account ‘compromised by scamsters’

It was restored on Tuesday evening

The YouTube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was ‘compromised’ early Tuesday morning wherein name of the channel was also changed to ‘Ethereum’, Sansad TV said on Tuesday.

The channel was restored on Tuesday evening.

“YouTube account of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday, 01:00 am), including live streaming ,” Sansad TV said in a statement.

It added that the channel name was also changed to “Ethereum” by the attacker.

While the statement said that Sansad TV’s social media team promptly worked on the issue and got the channel restored within a couple of hours at around 03:45 am, the channel had remained inaccessible till Tuesday evening. The channels page showed a message that the account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines. YouTube did not comment on the issue.

Sansad TV’s statement, issued in the morning also added that, “Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, has also reported the above incident and alerted Sansad TV. However, later on, YouTube has started fixing the security threats permanently and it shall be restored ASAP.”