Sanofi, GSK partner for COVID-19 shot

Sanofi and GSK have signed a letter of intent to develop an adjuvanted vaccine for COVID-19.

Sanofi will contribute its S-protein COVID-19 antigen, which is based on recombinant DNA technology. This technology has produced an exact genetic match to proteins found on the surface of the virus, and the DNA sequence encoding this antigen has been combined into the DNA of the baculovirus expression platform, the basis of Sanofi’s licensed recombinant influenza product in the U.S.

GSK will contribute its proven pandemic adjuvant technology which can reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, allowing more vaccine doses to be produced and therefore contributing to protect more people.

“As the world faces this unprecedented global health crisis, it is clear that no one company can go it alone,” Paul Hudson, CEO, Sanofi, said in a statement.

“That is why Sanofi is continuing to complement its expertise and resources with our peers, such as GSK, with the goal to create and supply sufficient quantities of vaccines that will help stop this virus,” he said.

“This collaboration brings together two of the world’s largest vaccines companies.” Emma Walmsley, CEO, GSK, said.

“By combining our scientific expertise, technologies and capabilities, we believe that we can help accelerate the global effort to develop a vaccine to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19,” he said.

The combination of a protein-based antigen together with an adjuvant is well-established and used in a number of vaccines available today, the statement added.

The companies plan to initiate phase I clinical trials in the second half of 2020 and, if successful, subject to regulatory considerations, aim to complete the development required for availability by the second half of 2021.

The companies have set up a Joint Task Force, co-chaired by David Loew, Global Head of Vaccines, Sanofi and Roger Connor, President - Vaccines, GSK.

The taskforce will seek to mobilize resources from both companies to look for every opportunity to accelerate the development of the candidate vaccine.

The companies have entered into a Material Transfer Agreement to enable them to start working together immediately.

Definitive terms of the collaboration are expected to be finalised over the next few weeks.