ADVERTISEMENT

Sanmar Shipping plans to have 20 ships in the next few years

November 15, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar expressed his vision of taking the fleet strength to 20 in the next few years. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sanmar Shipping Ltd., (SSL), a part of Chemplast Sanmar, has drawn up plans to strengthen its fleet by adding eight more ships taking the total to 20.

Being a prominent player in the international tanker market, SSL inaugurated a new subsidiary in Singapore named Sanmar Shipping SG Pte. Ltd., to leverage its presence there both for operational and strategic efficiency, Chemplast Sanmar said in a social media post.

In his inaugural address, Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar expressed his vision of taking the fleet strength to 20 in the next few years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also felt that the Singapore office will be a complimentary to the growth of the group, bringing in new clients and collaborations.

Sanmar Shipping Managing Director C.V. Subba Rao said that he saw good potential in the LPG sector and the company had a good base in the Clean Petroleum Products market.

Floated during September 1994, SSL operates as a marine transportation company with 10 tankers and two LPG carriers to its customers worldwide.

SSL acquired the first ship, a bulk carrier, in February 1995. Subsequently diversified into the clean petroleum product tanker segment in 1996. It has since restructured its portfolio and consolidated its position as a strong player in clean petroleum products and dry bulk cargo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US