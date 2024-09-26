Sanmar arm inks pact with Alstom for supply of steel casting parts

Sanmar group announced it signed a frame purchase agreement with Alstom Transport at InnoTrans 2024 on Thursday. The International Trade Fair for Transport Technology is being held in Berlin from September 24 to 27.

The agreement was signed by Sanmar Matrix Metals Managing Director S. Narayan and Alstom Transport S.A. Chief Purchase Officer Christophe Gourlay for supply of steel casting parts by Sanmar to Alstom, the specialty chemical manufacturer said in a social media post.

The scope of the agreement encompasses supplies by Sanmar Matrix Metals and its affiliates in Mexico and USA to all the global units of Alstom. Sanmar values greatly the business awarded till date and more importantly the trust and confidence reposed in it by Alstom, it added.