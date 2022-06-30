Sanjiv Mehta named President Commissioner of Unilever Indonesia
Sanjiv Mehra, CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), will be appointed as the President Commissioner (Non-Executive Chairman) of PT Unilever Indonesia TbK, a public company, subject to approval from shareholders at the company’s next Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 July.
However, he will continue to be the CEO & MD of HUL and President, Unilever South Asia, HUL said in a statement. He is also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive, it added.
