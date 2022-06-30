Business

Sanjiv Mehta named President Commissioner of Unilever Indonesia

Sanjiv Mehta

Sanjiv Mehta

Sanjiv Mehra, CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), will be appointed as the President Commissioner (Non-Executive Chairman) of PT Unilever Indonesia TbK, a public company, subject to approval from shareholders at the company’s next Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 July. 

However, he will continue to be the CEO & MD of HUL and President, Unilever South Asia, HUL said in a statement. He is also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive, it added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2022 10:31:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/sanjiv-mehta-named-president-commissioner-of-unilever-indonesia/article65586366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY