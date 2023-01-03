ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Mudaliar takes charge as IOB’s Executive Director

January 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

For the last 25 years, he had been associated with BoB in various capacities across the country and in the U.K.

The Hindu Bureau

A postgraduate in Science and Technology and a Certified Project Management Practitioner from London, Sanjay Mudaliar held the position of CTO of BoB’s global operations spanning 17 countries., the public sector lender said in a statement.

Sanjay Mudaliar has assumed charge as the Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on January 1.

Prior to this, he was the Chief General Manager & Chief Technology Officer of Bank of Baroda (BoB)

For the last 25 years, he had been associated with BoB in various capacities across the country and in the U.K. He has been a nominee director in five companies of BoB/subsidiaries in India and abroad.

