Sanjay Mudaliar takes charge as IOB’s Executive Director

January 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Mudaliar has assumed charge as the Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on January 1.

Prior to this, he was the Chief General Manager & Chief Technology Officer of Bank of Baroda (BoB)

A postgraduate in Science and Technology and a Certified Project Management Practitioner from London, he held the position of CTO of BoB’s global operations spanning 17 countries., the public sector lender said in a statement

For the last 25 years, he had been associated with BoB in various capacities across the country and in the U.K. He has been a nominee director in five companies of BoB/subsidiaries in India and abroad.