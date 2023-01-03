HamberMenu
Sanjay Mudaliar takes charge as IOB’s Executive Director

For the last 25 years, he had been associated with BoB in various capacities across the country and in the U.K.

January 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Mudaliar has assumed charge as the Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on January 1.

Prior to this, he was the Chief General Manager & Chief Technology Officer of Bank of Baroda (BoB)

A postgraduate in Science and Technology and a Certified Project Management Practitioner from London, he held the position of CTO of BoB’s global operations spanning 17 countries., the public sector lender said in a statement

For the last 25 years, he had been associated with BoB in various capacities across the country and in the U.K. He has been a nominee director in five companies of BoB/subsidiaries in India and abroad.

