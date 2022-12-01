  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as Revenue Secretary

A 1990-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Mr. Malhotra was working as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the revenue department since October this year

December 01, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday took charge as the secretary in Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Mr. Malhotra replaced Mr. Tarun Bajaj, who superannuated on November 30.

A 1990-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Malhotra was working as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the revenue department since October this year.

Prior to that, he was serving as the secretary in Department of Financial Services (DFS). Malhotra takes over as the top bureaucrat in the revenue department at a time when the government is preparing for the Union Budget 2023-24 to be tabled in Parliament on February 1.

He would be looking into various tax-related proposals for the Budget and would also be the ex-officio Secretary to the GST Council.

Mr. Malhotra is an IIT-Kanpur alumnus and holds a master's degree in public policy from the Princeton University, U.S.

“Shri Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as Secretary, Department of Revenue @FinMinIndia, in North Block, New Delhi, today. Prior to his joining as Secretary, Department of Revenue, @FinMinIndia, he was Secretary, Department of Financial Services @FinMinIndia,” the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.