Sanitary-ware firm Hindware mulls own retail units in metros

September 02, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Chennai

Hindware Ltd., a leading sanitary-ware firm in India, is planning to open company-owned retail stores in key markets in the country in a year or two, said a top official.

The company -owned retail stores would be opened in key strategic markets such as major metros in a year or two, said Hindware Bath and Tiles Business CEO Sudhanshu Pokhriyal.

“Currently, Hindware has more than 470 brand stores [run in partnership with the dealers ] operating in the country in which we have invested in interiors, said Mr. Pokhriyal who was in the city to open Lacasa experiential store in Chennai.

According to him, the company, which recorded a sales of ₹2,316 crore, plans to open 200 brand stores during the current fiscal in different parts of the country, of which 20 will be Lacasa stores. The proposed investment would be about ₹50 crore.

In the last five months, Hindware opened almost 45 stores and four Lacasa stores. The rest would be opened in the next seven months as the firm was betting on the upcoming festive season and the second half sales.

Stating that premium-end customers accounted for 45% of sales revenue, he said that this particular segment witnessed strong demand post COVID-19, while there was lack of demand from the affordable segment due to inflation and rising commodity prices.

The firm has manufacturing units at Haryana and Hyderabad and is planning to go in for incremental capacity addition without any major capex, he said.

To a question about rising input costs, he said that they have been absorbing it by re-engineering the product and offering value-added products. The additional cost was passed to the customers only when it crossed certain threshold.

Last year, the company revised the selling prices twice and this year, it has not, he added.

On the newly opened Lacasa store in Chennai, he said it houses an extensive selection of sanitary-ware, faucets, wellness and shower enclosures by Queo (the luxury brand), Hindware Italian Collection (the premium brand) and Hindware (the iconic brand).