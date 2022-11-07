Business

Sangita Jindal elected as new trustee of Asia Society

The global board of Asia Society elected Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation and spouse of industrialist Sajjan Jindal, as its new trustee at the Fall Meeting held recently. She was elected along with two other trustees  Kuo Chuan Kung and  Rabbi Angela Buchdahl.

“We are delighted to welcome to Asia Society’s Global Board of Trustees’ three new Trustees with diverse and varied backgrounds and experience,” said Kevin Rudd, president and CEO, Asia Society.

“Each have made unique contributions to their fields — from the arts and cultural heritage preservation, to finance, to social and spiritual development — these new Trustees will bring important new perspectives to our Global Board,” he added.

“The Asia Society is dedicated to identifying future pathways for Asia and the world. As the new Trustee of Asia Society’s Global Board, it enables me to contribute to the ongoing efforts in shaping U.S.-Asia economic, political and cultural relations,” Ms. Jindal said in a statement.


