Sangam Ventures to invest ₹157 cr. under PLI Scheme

April 04, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

Sangam Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sangam Limited, is investing ₹157 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, said S.N. Modani, Managing Director.

The plant, coming up in Rajasthan, to be commissioned next fiscal, will use blends of manmade fibre (MMF) filaments to make leisure wear, including sports wear and yoga wear, for women aged between 18 and 38.

The products will be exported and in the domestic market, it will be sold under the C 9 brand. The seamless technology that will be used is imported from Italy. It will introduce products for teens soon, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT