Sandu Pharma chairman passes away

MUMBAI

21 May 2021 23:10 IST

Bhaskarrao Govind Sandu, the chairman of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd, passed away on May 21, the company said in a filing to BSE. He was 84.

Active in the Ayurvedic pharma industry for more than six decades, he was chairman of the 120-year-old Ayurvedic company for 20 years.

Known for his contribution to the Ayurvedic pharma industry, Mr. Sandu spearheaded Sandu Pharmaceuticals’ multifold growth. During his tenure, the company ventured overseas.

Advertising

Advertising

A graduate in Commerce from Podar College in Mumbai, he was a student of the first batch at Jamanalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai.

“Under his leadership the company began setting up a huge factory in Goa and was listed on the BSE. Both these achievements proved milestones in the life of the company,” the company said in a statement.