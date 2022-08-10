Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4

India launch next week

South Korean major Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the fourth generation of its foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 – with prices starting at $999.99 and $1,799.99, respectively.

In India, the new foldable phones will be unveiled next week and the phones are expected to be available in the market September onwards. Globally, these devices will be available for pre-order beginning August 10, with general availability starting August 26 in select countries.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users,” said T.M. Roh, president and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens along with a variety of camera modes, including the larger Zoom map activated on Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie. The company said with the larger pixel size, a 23% brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, users will be able to capture clear images even at night. It comes with a 7.6-inch main screen and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The company has also announced the launch of Galaxy Buds2 Pro. According to Samsung, more than 90% of the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro is made with recycled materials. “The new Galaxy Z series also incorporates ocean-bound plastics into key components and 100% recycled paper for its packaging. We also reduced volume of the packaging up to 58% compared with the first-generation Galaxy foldables. This equates to an avoidance of approximately 10,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from transportation this year,” it said.