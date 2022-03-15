Samsung to re-enter laptop market in India, eyes double-digit share by year-end

The Korean firm, which is returning to the rapidly-growing laptop market in India after a long hiatus, has six new products lined up

During the week, the company will introduce six new products – Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Book2 Pro, Book2, Book2 360, Galaxy Book Go targeted at students and Galaxy Book2 Business for enterprises, in the price range of ₹40,000 to ₹1,20,000. | Photo Credit: Steve Marcus

Korean electronics company Samsung on Tuesday said it would be re-entering the rapidly growing laptop market in India after a long hiatus, with six new products, and is eyeing a strong double-digit market share in the segment by the end of the current year.

“We are currently not selling PCs in India,” said Sandeep Poswal, general manager and head, New Computing Business. “We have now decided to enter the market in a very big way. We plan to bring a holistic line up for our consumers, and will touch all the consumer segments with these products, including students and enterprises,” he said, adding that the company was targeting double-digit market share in the laptop segment in the country.

During the week, the company will introduce six new products – Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Book2 Pro, Book2, Book2 360, Galaxy Book Go targeted at students and Galaxy Book2 Business for enterprises, in the price range of ₹40,000 to ₹1,20,000. Samsung unveiled these laptops, which are part of its global portfolio, at the 'MWC 2022' event last month.

Mr. Poswal added that the laptop market in India was growing rapidly and the industry grew twofold between 2019 and 2022. Samsung said it expected growth to continue with strong demand for the ultra thin and convertible category. “In 2019, about 60% of the market was traditional laptops…now ultrathins (laptops which are 20 mm or thinner) are now almost 80% of the market. So consumers are preferring slimmer and lighter laptops. Convertibles are also seeing a strong demand,” he said.

The laptops, he said, ran on Windows 11 and a majority were powered by Intel 12th Gen i7 or i5 processors. The notebooks come with ultra-fast charging and are capable of providing 21 hours’ battery life on a single charge.

“In addition to this, the products will come with LPDDR5 RAM and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity… They also come with MS Office out of box… This will also enable seamless connectivity with other Galaxy devices. Existing Galaxy users will be able to connect their tablets and smartphones, and use these as second screens,” he added.