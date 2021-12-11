Samsung to make 1,000 campus offers

Bengaluru

11 December 2021 21:11 IST

Eyes top institutes; ‘Learning, growth opportunities key to retain talent: HR chief

Samsung India said it would recruit more than 1,000 fresh engineers this hiring season from the IITs, BITS Pilani, IIITs and NITs across the country.

These engineers would work on cutting-edge domains including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, IoT, deep learning, networks, image processing, cloud, data analysis, on-device AI as well as camera technologies, Sameer Wadhawan, senior vice-president and head of Human Resources, Samsung India, told The Hindu.

About 260 of these new recruits would be from IIT campuses in Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities, while the rest would come from engineering colleges including BITS Pilani, IIITs and NITs, he said.

“We want to hire students from multiple streams including computer science, electronics and communications, electrical engineering, mathematics and computing, instrumentation and information technology to support our efforts to build innovative solutions for India-specific challenges,” Mr Wadhawan said.

These engineers will be deployed at Samsung’s R&D centres in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi from June 2022 onwards. These centres together house about 10,000 engineers currently.

‘1,000 more next season’

Samsung said it made 1,200 campus offers in 2019 and honoured all of them with candidates joining between May 2020 and the beginning of 2021. The company would continue to hire some 1,000 people in 2022 as well, Mr. Wadhawan said.

On the competition for talent, rising attrition and climbing salaries, he said it was true that some organisations were paying aggressively to retain talent. However, compensation was not the only thing that made employees stay back.

Instead, employees were looking at a holistic experience at workplaces that offered a combination of learning, freedom to innovate and the opportunity to work on cutting edge technologies, he pointed out.

“Therefore, enterprises have to find innovative solutions to augment talent demand. They have to create a holistic experience so that employees are learning, growing and having fun, and they also stay with you,” added Mr. Wadhawan.

Samsung also has plans to hire experienced professionals to fill sales and manufacturing roles.