Samsung, NSDC to train 50,000 youth for jobs in electronics retail sector

New Delhi

17 August 2021 22:54 IST

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for a new initiative — Samsung DOST (Digital & Offline Skills Training), wherein it aims to make 50,000 youth job-ready for the electronics retail sector over the next few years.

Under the programme, youth will receive 200 hours of blended classroom and online training, followed by five months of on-the-job training (OJT) at Samsung retail stores, along with a monthly stipend. “This will help the youth acquire new competencies and skills needed for jobs in India’s fast-growing electronics retail environment,” the company said in a statement.

The participants will be youth who have completed school education and will be mobilised through NSDC’s approved training partners at 120 centres across India. The assessments and certification of the participants will be done by the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) after the participants complete their OJT.

