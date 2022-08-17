Samsung introduces high-end Galaxy Z series phones

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 17, 2022 21:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung India has announced the introduction of the latest Galaxy Z series in India, the fourth-generation foldables, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 which are now open for pre-booking online and across retail stores in the country, the company said.

 Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at ₹89,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and ₹94,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. Bespoke edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for ₹97,999.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at ₹1,54,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and ₹1,64,999 for 12GB+512GB variant. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consumers can purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for ₹1,84,999,” the company said. 

“In its fourth generation, Galaxy Z series offers the ultimate tools for both productivity and self-expression. Galaxy Z Fold4 is the result of Samsung’s enduring smartphone innovation,” Aditya Babbar, senior director and head, product marketing, Samsung India said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Equipped with flagship camera, the fastest processor and all new design, Galaxy Z Fold4 is the most powerful smartphone yet. Galaxy Z Flip4’s compact clamshell design offers unique experiences and its FlexCam enables shooting hands-free videos,” he added

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app