Samsung introduces high-end Galaxy Z series phones

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung India has announced the introduction of the latest Galaxy Z series in India, the fourth-generation foldables, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 which are now open for pre-booking online and across retail stores in the country, the company said.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at ₹89,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and ₹94,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. Bespoke edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for ₹97,999.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at ₹1,54,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and ₹1,64,999 for 12GB+512GB variant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consumers can purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for ₹1,84,999,” the company said.

“In its fourth generation, Galaxy Z series offers the ultimate tools for both productivity and self-expression. Galaxy Z Fold4 is the result of Samsung’s enduring smartphone innovation,” Aditya Babbar, senior director and head, product marketing, Samsung India said.

“Equipped with flagship camera, the fastest processor and all new design, Galaxy Z Fold4 is the most powerful smartphone yet. Galaxy Z Flip4’s compact clamshell design offers unique experiences and its FlexCam enables shooting hands-free videos,” he added