Samsung eyes bigger share of mid to high-end smartphone pie

Phonemaker adds 5 smartphones to Galaxy A series

Samsung has added five new smartphones to its Galaxy A Series, some sporting high-end features, as part of its strategy to increase market share in the ₹20,000-45,000 segment.

The plan is to increase market share, on value basis, from the existing 25% to 40% by the end of this calendar year, category head-Mid and High Smartphones Akshay S. Rao said at the unveiling of the new models on Tuesday. Overall, Samsung has 20% revenue market share in the smartphone market, he said.

Besides offering high-end features usually associated with flagship levels, a few of the models are 5G-enabled. The new additions to the Galaxy A series will be priced in the ₹15,000-45,000 band. He said the aim was to introduce features at an affordable price.

At the top among the newly introduced models is the Galaxy A73 5G that comes with a 108 MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation, enhanced durability with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and Super AMOLED+ display at a 120Hz refresh rate. Object Eraser that lets erase unwanted objects from images and the AI Photo Remaster, with which old and low-resolution photos can be corrected, are some of the other features of the model, whose price would be announced shortly, he said.

Besides the A73, the company has unveiled the A53 5G, A33 5G, A23 and A13. Financing options are being extended by the company to customers via Samsung Finance Plus, which is available at 50,000 outlets across 14,000 pin codes, he said.