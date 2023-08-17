Samsonite India embarks on ₹160-crore capacity expansion

August 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

Having achieved 100% capacity utilisation of 5 lakh units of luggage suitcases per month, Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd., (Samsonite India), the subsidiary of American luggage major Samsonite Inc., has embarked on a ₹160-crore expansion plan to take the monthly production capacity to 7.5 lakh units by end of 2024.

To be 100% funded from internal accruals, the expansion will completely occupy the entire vacant land available at the company’s factory in Nashik, Maharashtra, forcing it to look for an additional site to achieve its plans to have a 1 million unit per month production capacity in India by January 2026.

“Our decision to expand and invest in the Nashik plant is a landmark decision as far as India’s growth story is concerned. In 2020, we were at a crossroads due to COVID. Today, business has bounced back so much that demand has outstripped supply and we are running short despite expanding capacity during the COVID time,” said Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite India. Before COVID, the company had a production capacity of 2.2 lakh units per month and the capacity was enhanced to 5 lakh units a month with an investment of ₹150 crore. Now another ₹160 crore is being invested to create more capacity as per market demand. The company, which manufactures and sells its products in three major brands namely Samsonite, American Tourister and Kamiliant, caters to various segments of customers and its success in the market can be attributed to its brand and channel architecture. While Samsonite caters to the top most end of the market, American Tourister has helped in premiumisation. And Kamiliant, caters to the value segment and enables the company to effectively compete with Indian brands namely VIP, Aristocrat and Safari to name a few. “We have managed our brand architecture and market channel architecture well,” said Mr. Krishnan. For further expansion into smaller towns, the company has chalked out strategy to enter 1,500 such locations out of 3,500 existing in the country. “There is huge opportunity to grow in these markets as people have aspirations and these days everyone is traveling. We want to go there,” the CEO said adding that the company’s American Tourister store in Darbhanga, Bihar, was doing well. It is also expanding the network of retail stores from 200 pre-COVID to 600 by the end of 2023. These are exclusive Samsonite and American Tourister stores operated by the company and its franchisees.