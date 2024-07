Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has announced that it has raised $350 million through five-year dollar denominated bonds at a coupon rate of 5.625%.

“The net proceeds of the sale of the notes will be used primarily for repayment and refinancing of existing indebtedness as permitted under applicable laws and regulations,” the company said in an exchange filing.

