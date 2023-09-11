HamberMenu
SAMHI Hotels unveils ₹1,370-crore IPO

The company has 4,801 keys [rooms] across 31 operating hotels. It has land to build a 350-key hotel in MIDC, Navi Mumbai

September 11, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Hotel property owner SAMHI Hotels Ltd. has announced the public issue of its shares in the price band at ₹119 to ₹126 per equity share. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) will open on Thursday, September 14 for subscription and close on Monday, September 18. Investors can bid for a minimum of 119 shares and in multiples of 119 shares thereafter.

The public issue of face value of ₹1 per equity share comprises of fresh issue worth ₹1,200 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) up to 13.50 million equity shares. At the upper price band the OFS would fetch ₹170.10 crore. Thus the total IPO size is estimated to be ₹1,370 crore.  

As much as ₹750 crore from the proceeds of the fresh issue will go towards repayment of debt.

The company has 4,801 keys [rooms] across 31 operating hotels. It has land to build a 350-key hotel in MIDC, Navi Mumbai. 

Some of the hotels its portfolio include Hyatt Regency, Pune; Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru; Four Points by Sheraton Ahmedabad & Vizag; Fairfield by Marriott in Chennai Sriperembudur, Coimbatore, Goa, Kharadi, Bengaluru and Holiday Inn Express in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Nashik, and Chennai.

