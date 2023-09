September 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

Samhi Hotels on Friday debuted on the exchanges at ₹130.55 per equity share on the BSE, higher than issue price of ₹126 per share.

The shares closed at ₹143.55 apiece on the BSE, up 13.93%.

On the BSE, the total quantity of shares traded stood at 0.19 crore.

The market capitalisation of the company at the closing price stood at ₹3,129.90 crore on BSE.