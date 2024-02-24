Salzer Electronics to add ‘smart meter’ plant in Coimbatore

February 24, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore-based Salzer Electronics plans to add a ‘smart meter’ manufacturing facility in the city.

The factory will have backward integration with Salzer’s existing factories that manufacture electrical components for smart meters, the electrical solutions provider said in a press release. The plant will have an annual capacity of 4 million smart energy meters that will be increased to 10 million in the second phase.

“At four million meters, we expect the revenues to be around ₹1,200 crore and generate employment to 1,000 people,” Joint Managing Director Rajesh Doraiswamy was quoted as saying in the release. “To start with we are focusing on India, as the demand in India is 250 million meters. Exports are also possible,” Mr. Doraiswamy added.

The first batch of smart meters is expected to roll out in the first quarter of the next fiscal from the new facility, Salzer said.

