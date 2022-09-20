Salesforce ropes in WhatsApp to offer new messaging experience to customers’ clients

ADVERTISEMENT

Salesforce, a CRM provider, and messaging service platform WhatsApp have entered into a strategic partnership that will allow Salesforce’s customers to connect with their customers and build new messaging experiences on WhatsApp.

Under the partnership, Salesforce would offer WhatsApp-first business messaging to customers as a new way to sell, market, and support right from a conversation to increase customer engagement, accelerate sales, and drive better customer support outcomes, Salesforce said in a statement.

Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “We are partnering with Salesforce so businesses that use their platform can use WhatsApp business messages to answer customer questions, run marketing campaigns and sell directly in chat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“More and more people preferred to communicate with businesses over text. Meta launched WhatsApp Cloud API earlier this year and the company is now partnering with Salesforce,” he added.

Michael Affronti, General Manager of Messaging at Salesforce said, “Whatsapp-first business messaging enables every Salesforce customer to provide personal and conversational experiences that increase sales, improve customer service, and engage customers wherever they are.”

Messaging is the next great customer engagement frontier and preferred customer engagement channel as 90% of customers say the experience a company provides is as important as its products or services, and 66% of online adults globally prefer messaging as a way of communicating with a business, according to L’Oreal, one of the customers of Salesforce.

According to Meta, businesses send more than 100 million messages a day on WhatsApp.