Salesforce offers $240,000 in grants to 6 NGOs in India

Salesforce, a CRM company, has announced $2,40,000 in grants to six NGOs across India focused on bridging inequalities in society and making education and nutrition accessible during pandemic times.

The grants would go to six organisations — The Akshaya Patra Foundation, United Way of Hyderabad, Anthill Creations Foundation, Goonj, SOS Children's Villages of India and Protsahan India Foundation — in a collective effort to help over 15,000 children and adults, said Salesforce in a virtual conference on Thursday.

Utilising the grants, these NGOs will offer nutrition,sanitary and play kits, set up learning centres for children and youth where they can learn motor skills, analytical skills and hygiene practices. Goonj will work with migrant workers to revive their old livelihood while SOS Children's Villages of India will support livelihood restoration of 45 poor and vulnerable families in rural Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.