Salesforce offers $240,000 in grants to 6 NGOs in India

Salesforce, a CRM company, has announced $2,40,000 in grants to six NGOs across India focused on bridging inequalities in society and making education and nutrition accessible during pandemic times.
The grants would go to six organisations — The Akshaya Patra Foundation, United Way of Hyderabad, Anthill Creations Foundation, Goonj, SOS Children's Villages of India and Protsahan India Foundation — in a collective effort to help over 15,000 children and adults, said Salesforce in a virtual conference on Thursday.
Utilising the grants, these NGOs will offer nutrition,sanitary and play kits, set up learning centres for children and youth where they can learn motor skills, analytical skills and hygiene practices. Goonj will work with migrant workers to revive their old livelihood while SOS Children's Villages of India will support livelihood restoration of 45 poor and vulnerable families in rural Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath