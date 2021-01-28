BusinessBengaluru 28 January 2021 21:33 IST
Salesforce announces Vaccine Cloud
Salesforce announced Vaccine Cloud, technology to help government agencies, healthcare organisations, businesses, nonp-rofits and educational institutions manage their vaccine programmes. Today, most government agencies and healthcare organisations don't have the technology infrastructure in place to handle the complexity, speed, safety and scale necessary for vaccine administration, inventory and logistics management, said the CRM firm.
“Technology can play a critical role in ensuring it's done efficiently, effectively, and equitably,” said Bret Taylor, President and COO of Salesforce.
