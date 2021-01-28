Business

Salesforce announces Vaccine Cloud

Salesforce announced Vaccine Cloud, technology to help government agencies, healthcare organisations, businesses, nonp-rofits and educational institutions manage their vaccine programmes. Today, most government agencies and healthcare organisations don't have the technology infrastructure in place to handle the complexity, speed, safety and scale necessary for vaccine administration, inventory and logistics management, said the CRM firm.

“Technology can play a critical role in ensuring it's done efficiently, effectively, and equitably,” said Bret Taylor, President and COO of Salesforce.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2021 9:34:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/salesforce-announces-vaccine-cloud/article33687464.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY