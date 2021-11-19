Business

Saint-Gobain set to invest ₹2,500 crore

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 19 November 2021 22:47 IST
Saint-Gobain will be investing more than ₹2,500 crore in the home and construction space during FY22-23, said a top official.

“The home segment offers a significant opportunity for Saint-Gobain in India. We are only 32% urbanised in India compared with 62% in China,” said Hemant Khurana, ED, in a statement.

According to him, the market size of home segment is more than $25 billion and it is growing at CAGR of 8-10%. The segment is poised to grow even faster given the massive urbanisation that is yet to happen.

On Thursday, Saint-Gobain launched its range of innovative home solutions (UPvC windows collection and the shower cubicles) under the MyHome range. These are end-to-end solutions for homes from design ideas to customised manufacturing to installation and after-sales service. Through this range, the company aims to address homeowners’ needs for solutions.

“We have set ourselves a target of generating up to ₹1,000 crore revenue from home solutions business in the next 3 to 5 years. Towards this, we are heavily investing in building our consumer touchpoints and opening MyHome stores. We have already opened stores in Kochi, Mumbai and Chennai,” he said.

