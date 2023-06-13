ADVERTISEMENT

Saint-Gobain plans captive thin glass unit for First Solar

June 13, 2023

N Anand

Saint-Gobain India is putting up a captive thin glass manufacturing unit for the US-headquartered solar module manufacturer First Solar at its World Glass Complex in Sriperumbudur.

“The thin glass manufacturing unit is being set up for the captive use of First Solar, which is setting up a 3.3 GW to make integrated photovoltaic thin film solar module at Pillaipakkam,” said Saint-Gobain India Glass Business managing director A.R. Unnikrishnan during an interaction.

According to him, the captive plant is getting ready and would be commissioned within six months. Saint-Gobain India would be incurring a capex of ₹150-200 crore.

It also happens to be the first captive plant being set up by Saint-Gobain for a third party within its Sriperumbudur campus.

First Solar, meanwhile, is all set to begin trial runs of its plant by July 2023 and commercial production from October onwards, said its India VP and MD, Sujoy Ghosh.

The company will initially have an integrated factory with 3.3 GW capacity to make PV thin film solar module and will be upgraded to 3.5 GW in two-three years.

“About 98% of civil work is complete. We will invest all the ₹6,000 crore,” he said.

