Saint-Gobain integrated windows line to go on stream by end-2022

It will have an annual production capability of 1 lakh windows

It will have an annual production capability of 1 lakh windows

French glass and building materials major Saint-Gobain announced the inauguration of an integrated UPVC windows line at Sriperumbudur, along with an expansion programme involving an investment of more than ₹500 crore.

“The integrated windows line at the World Glass Complex is the world’s first and Asia’s largest fully-integrated facility, It will go on stream by year end,” said A.R. Unnikrishnan, MD, Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd. Glass Business.

Spread over 10,000 sqm, it will have an annual production capability of 1 lakh windows by the end of 2022. It entails an investment of ₹60-70 crore.

Mr. Unnikrishnan also announced the expansion of the company’s third float glass plant by 30% to 600-700 tonnes per day and the inauguration of Saint-Gobain – SIPCOT Urban Forest to demonstrate the company’s commitment to bio-diversity.

According to him, the new float-glass facility had the potential to offer jobs to more than 200 people. With this, the cumulative investment in the World Glass Complex is more than ₹3,750 crore.

“Today, with five plants, we have over 50% of India’s float glass manufacturing capacity. About 60% of our float-glass investments are in Tamil Nadu in the World Glass Complex. It also accounts for over 90% of value-added flat glass exports from India,” he said.

Talking about carbon neutrality, he said that “as a group, we are committed to achieving it by 2050 and in India much earlier. Due to the current expansion, we have scaled up our energy efficiency by 20%. By next year, two-thirds of Saint-Gobain’s electrical needs will be through renewable energy.”

Asked about the glass-business performance, he said that in the last few years, the industry witnessed an overall growth of 5-7%. “This year, it should grow between 8% and 10%, if there are no major headwinds, coming out of the war. We would grow faster than the market at 15-20%,” he said.