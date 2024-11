Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) for the second quarter ended September 30 reported 31% fall in net profit to ₹881.85 crore from ₹1,277.40 crore a year ago.

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter dropped 17% to ₹24,675.20 crore from ₹29,712.07 crore in the same period last year.

