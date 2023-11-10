SAIL posts ₹1,305 cr. profit in Q2; production rises to 4.80 MT

November 10, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Steel giant SAIL on Friday returned to black, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,305.59 crore for September quarter 2023-24, as higher sales volumes led to increased income.

The company had incurred ₹329.36 crore net loss during July-September period a year earlier, Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to ₹29,858.19 crore from ₹26,642.02 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

Expenses were at ₹27,768.52 crore as against ₹27,200.79 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

“Consistent efforts by the company towards increasing its volumes have had a positive impact on the financial performance despite the significant decline in the price realization in the market. It remains committed towards improving capacity utilization, value addition and cost competitiveness besides de-carbonisation efforts,” SAIL said in a statement.

During the quarter, SAIL’s crude steel production rose to 4.80 million tonne (MT) from 4.30 MT in July-September 2022.

Sales improved to 4.77 MT over 4.21 MT in the year-earlier period.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is among India’s largest steel manufacturing companies with an annual installed capacity of over 20 MT.

