HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SAIL posts ₹1,305 cr. profit in Q2; production rises to 4.80 MT

November 10, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Steel giant SAIL on Friday returned to black, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,305.59 crore for September quarter 2023-24, as higher sales volumes led to increased income.

The company had incurred ₹329.36 crore net loss during July-September period a year earlier, Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to ₹29,858.19 crore from ₹26,642.02 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

Expenses were at ₹27,768.52 crore as against ₹27,200.79 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

“Consistent efforts by the company towards increasing its volumes have had a positive impact on the financial performance despite the significant decline in the price realization in the market. It remains committed towards improving capacity utilization, value addition and cost competitiveness besides de-carbonisation efforts,” SAIL said in a statement.

During the quarter, SAIL’s crude steel production rose to 4.80 million tonne (MT) from 4.30 MT in July-September 2022.

Sales improved to 4.77 MT over 4.21 MT in the year-earlier period.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is among India’s largest steel manufacturing companies with an annual installed capacity of over 20 MT.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.