Sai Silks Kalamandir receives SEBI nod for IPO

Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd. has received SEBI approval to raise funds through an IPO. The company’s brands include Kalamandir, Varamahalakshmi silks, KLM fashion Mall.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
ADVERTISEMENT
It had filed DRHP in the mid of July 2022 to raise ₹1,200 crore from the market. SSKL is one of the largest retailers of women’s ethnic wear, mainly sarees, in South India.
The company has declared ₹1,129 crore revenue and PAT of ₹57.69 crore in FY22 with ROE of 21.22% and ROCE of 21.71%. Sai Silks Kalamandir is the first large saree retailer to tap the markets to raise funds through IPO. It has recently reached a milestone of 50 stores.
ADVERTISEMENT