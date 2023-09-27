Sai Silks (Kalamandir) debuts on NSE at 4% premium

September 27, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The shares of ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. on Wednesday debuted on the NSE at a premium of 4% at ₹231 to the issue price of ₹222. It closed with a gain of 6.06% at ₹245. On the BSE the stock got listed at ₹230.10 and closed at ₹244.85, up 6.41%.

The IPO had garnered significant investor interest during its subscription period with investors like SBI MF, Kotak MF, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, HSBC MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF and UTI investing in the IPO which was subscribed 4 times.

In FY23, the company posted net profit of ₹97.6 crore, up 69.2% year-on-year, backed by operating performance. Revenue from operations increased by 19.7% YoY to ₹1,351.5 crore.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in FY23 surged 60% YoY to ₹212.5 crore with margin expansion of 394 bps at 15.72% compared with previous year.

