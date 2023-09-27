ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) debuts on NSE at 4% premium

September 27, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra 10141

The shares of ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. on Wednesday debuted on the NSE at a premium of 4% at ₹231 to the issue price of ₹222. It closed with a gain of 6.06% at ₹245. On the BSE the stock got listed at ₹230.10 and closed at ₹244.85, up 6.41%.

The IPO had garnered significant investor interest during its subscription period with investors like SBI MF, Kotak MF, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, HSBC MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF and UTI investing in the IPO which was subscribed 4 times. 

In FY23, the company posted net profit of ₹97.6 crore, up 69.2% year-on-year, backed by operating performance. Revenue from operations increased by 19.7% YoY to ₹1,351.5 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in FY23 surged 60% YoY to ₹212.5 crore with margin expansion of 394 bps at 15.72% compared with previous year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US