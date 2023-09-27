HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) debuts on NSE at 4% premium

September 27, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra 10141

The shares of ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. on Wednesday debuted on the NSE at a premium of 4% at ₹231 to the issue price of ₹222. It closed with a gain of 6.06% at ₹245. On the BSE the stock got listed at ₹230.10 and closed at ₹244.85, up 6.41%.

The IPO had garnered significant investor interest during its subscription period with investors like SBI MF, Kotak MF, ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, HSBC MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF and UTI investing in the IPO which was subscribed 4 times. 

In FY23, the company posted net profit of ₹97.6 crore, up 69.2% year-on-year, backed by operating performance. Revenue from operations increased by 19.7% YoY to ₹1,351.5 crore.

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in FY23 surged 60% YoY to ₹212.5 crore with margin expansion of 394 bps at 15.72% compared with previous year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.