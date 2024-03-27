Sai Silk Kalamandir to foray into ethnic silver jewellery 

March 27, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

Ethnic wear company Sai Silk Kalamandir has announced plans to enter into ethnic silver jewellery segment with a new division under the “Rasamayi” brand.

“The new segment will cater to connoisseurs of fine jewellery seeking distinctive pieces that exude charm, heritage, and sophistication,” the company said in a statement.

Prasad Chalavadi, Managing Director, Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd., said, “We are embarking on this exciting journey into the world of ethnic silver jewellery. Our customers have always looked up to us for unparalleled quality and elegance, and with the introduction of Rasamayi, we aim to exceed their expectations yet again.”

Rasamayi brand will feature silver jewellery items such as bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, and more. The first outlet will open at Kalamandir store in Visakhapatnam.

