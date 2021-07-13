Safexpress unveils logistics park in Navi Mumbai

Special Correspondent

Supply chain and logistics firm Safexpress has unveiled a logistics park in Navi Mumbai close to the Mumbai-Goa NH 66.

The logistics park will serve as a nodal point for supply chain and logistics in the region, the company said without specifying the quantum of investment made in the facility. Spreading over 1.60 lakh square feet, the park is equipped with transhipment and 3PL facilities. It has facility for loading and unloading of more than 50 vehicles simultaneously. To enable all-weather loading and unloading of goods, the facility has a 16-feet wide cantilever shed, the firm said.