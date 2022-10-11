Safex Chemicals India acquires U.K.’s Briar Chemicals

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 11, 2022 21:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Safex Chemicals India Ltd., an Indian agrochemicals company, has announced the acquisition of Briar Chemicals, an U.K. based agrochemicals Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) provider, from alternative investment firm AURELIUS Equity Opportunities for an unspecified amount. 

Safex is backed by private equity firm ChrysCapital which owns a significant minority stake in the business.

Neeraj Jindal, director, Safex, has joined the Board of Briar Chemicals and will steer the future growth of the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are entering the U.K. by acquiring the country’s pre-eminent independent agrochemical CDMO provider,” said Piyush Jindal, director, Safex. “The addition of Briar to Safex’s crop protection business strengthens our position in the global agrochemicals market,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Acquiring Briar Chemicals will fast track Safex into becoming a fully integrated company, present in all industry verticals. Strong operational synergies and strategic vision will help Safex to become an important player in the global agrochemical industry. This is a very exciting time for our business,” said S.K. Chaudhary, founder and director, Safex.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app