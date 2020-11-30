Safe Storage to enter packing and moving

Safe Storage, a storage solutions provider, has drawn up plans for a countrywide expansion by end-2021 and a foray into the packers and movers business by early next year, said a top official.

“Owing to the lockdown and ‘work-from-home’ scenario for the foreseeable future, self-storage facilities have seen a significant rise in demand, as people have moved out of their rented apartments back to their native places,” said M. Ramesh Babu, CEO and co-founder. “The number of enquiries have also seen a huge surge,” he added.

Currently, the company stores and manages household appliances, corporate documents, office furniture and support space for small-scale businesses in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It expanded its Chennai facility and entered Pune on Monday with the by setting up warehouses of 10,000 sq.ft. each. Safe Storage has over 3.2 lakh sq.ft space over 30 warehouses.

“Our aim is to be present across nine cities in India by end of 2021. We will also be venturing into the packers and movers business by early next year,” he said.