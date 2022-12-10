Russia's current account surplus more than doubles to $225.7 bn in Jan.-Nov.

December 10, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters

Russia's current account surplus more than doubled to $225.7 billion in January-November from $108.6 billion in the same period last year, the central bank said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Russia is on track to post a record high current account surplus after its imports of goods and services fell due to Western sanctions while globally high commodity prices boosted its export revenues.

Exports rather than import compression are responsible for the majority of the rise, the Institute of International Finance has said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"A sharp reduction in the imports of goods in (the second) quarter (of) 2022 was replaced by their gradual recovery in the following months of the current year," the central bank said.

Imports are gradually recovering as Russia develops new markets and as an oil price cap and export embargo kick in, the surplus will likely decline in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US